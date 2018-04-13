BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former producer for “The Jerry Springer Show” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” awaits extradition from Baltimore to Los Angeles for the murder of her sister.

After an exhaustive investigation lasting more than two years, police arrested veteran television producer and animal rescue activist Jill Blackstone in Maryland for the murder of her sister, Wendy Blackstone, in California.

“She was very quiet. She was very reserved, and you never know about certain people,” neighbor Ron Ross said.

Blackstone produced nationally syndicated shows, including “Divorce Court.”

Police say in 2015, Blackstone drugged her deaf and partially blind sister, put her in their garage and set it on fire — killing Wendy Blackstone and two of their dogs. She then staged it to look like an accident, according to police.

From the start, police were suspicious and arrested Jill Blackstone, but she was later released.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that last month prosecutors finally had enough evidence to file murder charges. Authorities tracked Jill Blackstone down as she was undergoing treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Baltimore City Police made the arrest.

The producer is facing real-life drama — more serious than any daytime talk show — a possible life prison sentence.

Detectives say a likely motive was frustration and financial hardship associated with taking care of her disabled sister.

Jill Blackstone was reportedly $1 million in debt.

She had no other known ties to Baltimore other than her treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Jill Blackstone also faces animal cruelty charges for the deaths of the two dogs.

