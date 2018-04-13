BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is lighting up in the air, on buildings and even in the Inner Harbor in anticipation for Saturday’s kickoff to Light City.

The festival had a warmup with a parade of lights Friday night.

The theme this year is “More Love, More Lights” because Light City expanded to 14 neighborhoods and three full weekends.

Kyle Miller and Tim Scofield, the artistic brains behind Charlie the Peacock and a mechanical octopus, have a key audience they want to please.

“I just like to see that look of awe when a kid comes up to it,” Miller said.

Baltimore’s pride beams with this one-of-a-kind festival.

There will be music with performers like Grand Master Flash, educational conferences and artists from the local area and abroad.

“People should come over. It’s a wonderful city, it’s a big potential in this city and I feel a lot of energy,” Belgian artist Tom Dekyvere said.

Also lighting up the city this year are free pedicabs.

Visitors can hop on at Pier 5 and will be taken to Harbor East.

“Looking like fireflies, just twinkling in the night, will be great,” pedicab driver Dan Mucich said.

Installations will adorn the waterfront from Harbor East all the way to the Maryland Science Center.

Organizers say more foot traffic downtown will have a positive economic impact on the city.

The opening ceremonies will be Saturday at 7:45 p.m., followed by a concert at 8 p.m. in the amphitheater on the welcome center side.

