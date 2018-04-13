BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will soon cost more to drive into some national parks.

The Interior Department is increasing fees at the most popular parks to $35 per vehicle. This raises the price by about $5. There are plans for an additional increase in 2020.

The @NatlParkService announces a modest increase in entrance fees at 117 national parks. The revenue from the fees will help improve the visitor experience and address park infrastructure. More than two-thirds of national parks will remain free to enter. https://t.co/dkxRNohxRN pic.twitter.com/KnHAZm1KPg — NationalParkService (@NatlParkService) April 12, 2018

Initially the plan was to raise the rate to $70 per car for the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and other popular parks.

According to the National Parks Service, the additional money will help fund maintenance projects, improve park infrastructure, enhance visitor programs and services, and protect park resources across all the parks. Their website states at least 80 percent of the money stays in the park where it is collected, and the other 20 percent is used to benefit parks that do not collect fees.

Most of the rate hikes will take place June 1, 2018. However, 300 of the 417 parks will remain free.

There are three national parks in Maryland: Hampton National Historic Site, Monocacy National Battlefield, and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

