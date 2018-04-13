Filed Under:Baltimore Public Schools, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore public school was placed on lockdown Friday morning following a nearby shooting.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10 a.m., in the 300 block of N. Stricker St. A man was shot in the chest and leg, according to police, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown following the shooting.

A school police officer heard the shots and the school was put on lockdown, according to Edie House Foster, with the Baltimore public school system.

The school was taken off lockdown at 10:30 a.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch