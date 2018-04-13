BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore public school was placed on lockdown Friday morning following a nearby shooting.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10 a.m., in the 300 block of N. Stricker St. A man was shot in the chest and leg, according to police, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown following the shooting.

A school police officer heard the shots and the school was put on lockdown, according to Edie House Foster, with the Baltimore public school system.

The school was taken off lockdown at 10:30 a.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook