BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The athletic director of the University of Maryland has announced that he will leave the university.

Kevin Anderson made the announcement Friday, after holding the position since 2010.

Anderson is credited with facilitating the university’s move to the Big Ten Conference. He also helped lead Maryland to six national championships and 12 appearances in the finals of national championships.

He led significant initiatives that enhanced the student-athletes’ academic success, personal development, and career development.

“I’m grateful for all that Kevin has done to support our student-athletes to be successful in the classroom, on the field or court, and in life,” university president Wallace Loh said in a press release. “I wish him every success in his future endeavors. I know he’ll inspire many more student-athletes for years to come.”

Anderson announced last fall that he would take a professional leave of absence to work on student-athlete leadership development. School officials said in a press release that he will “continue to pursue his passion for advancing the well-being of young men and women.”

Executive Athletic Director Damon Evans, who ran the athletic department during Anderson’s leave of absence, will continue that role until the new athletic director is appointed.

School officials said a national search for the next athletic director will begin in the upcoming weeks.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook