By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday was the warmest day since October 10!

We reached a very toasty 86 degrees at 4 p.m. at BWI-Marshall Airport, only 3 degrees shy of the record.

Tomorrow will be another very warm, and beautiful summer-like day as we again will top the 80-degree mark.

By Sunday, the much needed rain and some thunderstorms will be moving into Maryland from west to east during the day and night.

Much cooler air will also be moving our way.

Next week we drop back to cool temperatures for at least a few days. Enjoy Light City, and the weekend!

