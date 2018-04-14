Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore city police were called to the 500 block of North East avenue around 10:38pm on Friday night for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located at 25 year-old male suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At around 11:00pm officers in the southeast district received a call for a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. Police located at 52 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder, neck and hand.

The victim was rushed into surgery and remains listed in serious condition.

Detectives believe both the victims were shot while in the 500 block of North East avenue.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

