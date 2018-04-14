Filed Under:Maryland Court of Special Appeals

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted of killing his 3-month-old son in 2001 after secretly taking out a $750,000 life insurance policy on the child.

Moussa Sissoko argued that a judge presiding over his retrial wrongly denied his motion to exclude expert medical testimony that his son, Shane, suffered fatal injuries from abusive head trauma, or shaken-baby syndrome.

The Court of Special Appeals on Monday rejected Sissoko’s claim. It also found there was sufficient evidence to convict Sissoko of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Sissoko was initially convicted of murder in 2002 but was granted a new trial more than a decade later.

He was convicted again and sentenced to 50 years in prison after opting for a nonjury trial in 2016.

