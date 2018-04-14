BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Inner Harbor is filling up Saturday night as excited crowds wait for the first glow of Light City.

The festival of light, art, music and innovation has brought in visitors from all over the region, and artists from all over the world, as Baltimore comes to life as the sun sets.

Never has #Baltimore wished for the sun to go down on such a beautiful day! ☀️ Nightfall will bring with it the first glow of @LightCityBmore in the Inner Harbor! 🏁 Drone Prix 4-11

🎶Performances @ 7

🎉 Parade @ 8

🌃 Sunset in Bmore tonight 7:43#WJZ #LightCity #MyBmore pic.twitter.com/HVtjvmIeR6 — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) April 14, 2018

“We just got here and we’re hoping that it gets dark early so we can see the beautiful lights,” one festival-goer told WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta.

But even in broad daylight, visitors were already impressed with the dozens of exhibits all throughout the Inner Harbor.

“They look cool and colorful,” one girl said.

Kids were mesmerized by the eye-catching exhibits, like “Prismatica.”

[Reporter: What do you think about all this?]

“It’s cool!”

Visitors were also mystified by the solar-powered “Elantica.”

[Reporter: Are you going to come back when the lights are on?”]

“Yes, I like this. It’s like a little town,” another visitor said.

After months of preparation and weeks of anticipation, a gorgeous Baltimore day will end with the first glow of Light City.

Performances start at 7 p.m. and the parade starts at 8 p.m.

As part of WJZ’s community connection, we are proud to be a sponsor of Light City. Find out more about Light City here.

