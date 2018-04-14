Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Jonathan Schoop

BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed second baseman Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right side before Saturday’s game against the Red Sox and activated starting pitcher Alex Cobb.

Manager Buck Showalter said Schoop injured his oblique in his last at-bat in Friday’s loss.

Cobb, signed to a $57-million, four-year contract as a free agent on March 21, made his debut with Baltimore after spending his entire 11-year professional career in Tampa Bay’s organization.

The 30-year-old Cobb missed nearly the entire two previous seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch