BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed second baseman Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right side before Saturday’s game against the Red Sox and activated starting pitcher Alex Cobb.

Manager Buck Showalter said Schoop injured his oblique in his last at-bat in Friday’s loss.

Cobb, signed to a $57-million, four-year contract as a free agent on March 21, made his debut with Baltimore after spending his entire 11-year professional career in Tampa Bay’s organization.

The 30-year-old Cobb missed nearly the entire two previous seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

