Light City 2018 is nearly here, and as part of that, Eye on Charlie — a celebration of the luminous peacock — will be part of a 13-night interactive experience to show off Baltimore’s different neighborhoods and kick off Light City.

Starting on Monday, April 9, Charlie will be stopping at 13 different Baltimore neighborhoods. Each day, WJZ will be giving out clues throughout the day on where you can find Charlie.

Once you find Charlie, take a selfie, and spread the word using #WJZCharlie.

Saturday’s last clue:

If you make your way to the southern tip of Broadway, Charlie will a-pier before you.

Saturday’s second clue:

If you ever get to stroll along London’s River, they will pronounce the name of this Baltimore street differently.

Saturday’s first clue:

Back in the days of “Baltimore town”, the famous clipper ships were built at this location.

Check back later today for more clues!