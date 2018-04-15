BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating three homicides that occurred within 24 hours in Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood this weekend.
A 65-year-old female and a 22-year-old male were killed following a double shooting on West Mulberry Street overnight Saturday.
Then on Sunday, at 1:45p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Normandy Ave. for a report of a shooting.
Responding officers found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information about these homicides to call them at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.
