BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating three homicides that occurred within 24 hours in Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood this weekend.

A 65-year-old female and a 22-year-old male were killed following a double shooting on West Mulberry Street overnight Saturday.

Then on Sunday, at 1:45p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Normandy Ave. for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Three homicides in less than 24 hours in #Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood. Last night @ 11:30, a 65yo woman and 22yo man were killed on Mulberry. Today @ 1:45, 25yo man shot & killed on Normandy, just two blocks from first shooting. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/AJuHowSfrv — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) April 15, 2018

Police are asking anyone with information about these homicides to call them at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

