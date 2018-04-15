Filed Under:Baltimore Murder, Double Homicide, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating three homicides that occurred within 24 hours in Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood this weekend.

A 65-year-old female and a 22-year-old male were killed following a double shooting on West Mulberry Street overnight Saturday.

Then on Sunday, at 1:45p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Normandy Ave. for a report of a shooting.

RELATED: Police Investigate Double Fatal Shooting In Southwest Baltimore

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about these homicides to call them at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch