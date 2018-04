BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aniyah Steele was last seen at 7:15 a.m. on Friday. Police say she was truant from school and did not return home after.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, blue skirt, and gray headband.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (443) 904-7385 or 911.

