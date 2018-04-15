BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police troopers were able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge Sunday evening.

Police were called at 5 p.m. about an incident at the Chesapeake City Bridge, on MD 213/Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton.

Responding troopers found a man who had parked his vehicle in the middle of the roadway on the bridge.

The man was on the bridge’s railing, and refused to talk with anyone when troopers arrived.

He said if any troopers got any closer, he would jump.

The bridge was closed to through traffic, and authorities set up a perimeter.

As troopers were waiting for negotiators, the man moved closer to the ledge, but two troopers were able to talk him back from the ledge and take him into custody.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

The bridge was re-opened shortly after 6 p.m.

