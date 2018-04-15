BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore is celebrating a record year.

Last year, the port handled more than 38 million tons of cargo.

This is the most cargo tonnage in nearly four decades, and the third highest in the port’s history.

The Port of Baltimore is one of the busiest ports in the country, and continues to set impressive records every year.

“Bringing more cargo to the Port of Baltimore, because we are one of the few ports on the east coast that has the necessary infrastructure to handle those big ships,” Port of Baltimore spokesperson Richard Scher said.

In 2017, the port handled 38.4 million tons of cargo.

They are also number one for handling autos, trucks, large farm equipment, and forest products – which are used to produce paper supplies.

“Some new yard cranes,” Scher said. “We’ve also included some new efficiencies and will continue to add efficiencies in our container terminal to accommodate that growth we are seeing right now.”

As one of Maryland’s leading economic engines, the port continues to expand operations to meet the demand.

“[The port] generates more than 13,000 direct jobs, and there are nearly 130,000 jobs in the state that are linked to the Port of Baltimore,” Scher said. “So whenever the port is doing well and setting records, it’s always going to be positive for jobs.”

The port is responsible for bringing in more than $300 million in state and local tax revenues.

The last record for the port was set in 1979, and it was for more than 40 million tons of cargo.

