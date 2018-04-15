BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a difference a day makes!

After a sunny and warm Saturday, Sunday was quite the opposite: gray, cold and now wet!

Rain will continue to move through Maryland overnight, with a strong line of storms likely arriving in the Baltimore area early Monday morning (between 3 and 6 a.m.)

The same line of storms that has triggered severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in #Virginia will track through #Baltimore early Monday morning. The main threat for #Maryland is still damaging winds. pic.twitter.com/FM4SemQB8S — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 16, 2018

We’re tracking the possibility for severe storms as this system has triggered tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings as nearby as Virginia.

The main severe threat for Maryland is damaging winds but we can’t rule out the possibility of a tornado.

These storms are also very efficient rainmakers.

One to three inches of rain is possible and we could see isolated incidents of flooding.

Showers will likely continue on Monday, with highs in the upper 50s.

High pressure returns and we dry out by Tuesday and Wednesday before another front heads our way on Thursday.

