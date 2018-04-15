Light City 2018 is nearly here, and as part of that, Eye on Charlie — a celebration of the luminous peacock — will be part of a 13-night interactive experience to show off Baltimore’s different neighborhoods and kick off Light City.

Starting on Monday, April 9, Charlie will be stopping at 13 different Baltimore neighborhoods. Each day, WJZ will be giving out clues throughout the day on where you can find Charlie.

Once you find Charlie, take a selfie, and spread the word using #WJZCharlie.

Sunday’s second clue:

Pimlico’s Race Track is a nearby neighbor to this destination.

Sunday’s first clue:

It used to be the MTA #5, now it is the #@85 that will take you to this location’s door.

Check back later today for more clues!