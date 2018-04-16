BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police release the identities of two men who they say went missing after their boat overturned in the Potomac River Sunday.

They say the victims are brothers Fermin Alvarado, 45, and Matias Alvarado-Arrue, 31.

The bodies have been taken to the ME's office in Baltimore for autopsies. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) April 16, 2018

Police announced the discovery of the first body on Twitter at 5:18 p.m. Sunday and the discovery of the second at 7:53 p.m.

According to police, the bodies have been taken to the medical examiners office in Baltimore for autopsies.

