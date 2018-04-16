LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab WJZ WEATHER: Flood Warnings In Effect For Much Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police release the identities of two men who they say went missing after their boat overturned in the Potomac River Sunday.

They say the victims are brothers Fermin Alvarado, 45, and Matias Alvarado-Arrue, 31.

Police announced the discovery of the first body on Twitter at 5:18 p.m. Sunday and the discovery of the second at 7:53 p.m.

According to police, the bodies have been taken to the medical examiners office in Baltimore for autopsies.

