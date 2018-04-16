BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last week.

Stephon Weaver has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following an investigation by police.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting Weaver was arrested for happened on April 11, in the 3300 block of West Baltimore St.

Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m., and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police immediately began investigating, and were able to identify Weaver as a suspect in this shooting.

Weaver was arrested two days later.

