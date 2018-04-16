WJZ WEATHER: Flood Warnings In Effect For Much Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
Filed Under:attempted murder arrest, Baltimore Shooting, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last week.

Stephon Weaver has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following an investigation by police.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting Weaver was arrested for happened on April 11, in the 3300 block of West Baltimore St.

Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m., and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police immediately began investigating, and were able to identify Weaver as a suspect in this shooting.

Weaver was arrested two days later.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch