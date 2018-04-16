LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s now been one year since internet sensation April The Giraffe gave birth, and a party was held to mark the occasion.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, threw a birthday party on Sunday for Tajiri, the son of April and Oliver.

April drew millions of people to live streams during a seven-week period, as they eagerly awaited the birth of Tajiri.

Tajiri means “hope” in Swahili. He has grown to nearly 10 feet tall. He was 5 feet 9 inches when he was born.

The viral sensation was streamed online for weeks from the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. as fans eagerly awaited the birth.

