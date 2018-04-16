WJZ WEATHER: Flood Warnings In Effect For Much Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
Filed Under:Baltimore City Council, baltimore legislation, racial equity

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore city councilman plans to introduce legislation that would require each city agency to assess its policies and establish an annual fund, a two-pronged approach to eliminating “structural and institutional racism.”

Council Public Safety Committee Chair Brandon Scott told The Baltimore Sun the two bills he plans to introduce Monday aim to address Baltimore’s history of codified “racial inequity.”

One bill would mandate agencies develop a plan to reverse disparity trends based on race, gender and income. The other is a proposed charter amendment that would create an “equity assistance fund” worth 3 percent of the police department’s budget. Operating off this year’s police budget, the fund would receive more than $15 million.

City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said he supports studying city policies, but doesn’t think the city can afford the fund.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 16, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Where is the white race fund??????????????????? SMH!!!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch