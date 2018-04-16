LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Cal Ripken Jr, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. will be traveling to the Czech Republic for a goodwill trip to promote the game of baseball.

This is Ripken’s fourth international trip to promote the sport, with previous visits to China, Japan, and Nicaragua.

He will be in Prague, Czech Republic, April 21-26 as part of the goodwill trip for young players and coaches.

Ripken will be holding clinics for youth players, as well as meeting with coaches to discuss the game of baseball.

“This is an exciting trip and I’m honored to have the opportunity to teach the game I love, while embracing the culture of the Czech Republic. I look forward to meeting everyone and learning more about how we can help grow the game of baseball internationally,” Ripken said in a release.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch