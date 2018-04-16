BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. will be traveling to the Czech Republic for a goodwill trip to promote the game of baseball.

This is Ripken’s fourth international trip to promote the sport, with previous visits to China, Japan, and Nicaragua.

He will be in Prague, Czech Republic, April 21-26 as part of the goodwill trip for young players and coaches.

Ripken will be holding clinics for youth players, as well as meeting with coaches to discuss the game of baseball.

“This is an exciting trip and I’m honored to have the opportunity to teach the game I love, while embracing the culture of the Czech Republic. I look forward to meeting everyone and learning more about how we can help grow the game of baseball internationally,” Ripken said in a release.

