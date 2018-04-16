LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab WJZ WEATHER: Flood Warnings In Effect For Much Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have been searching for Howard Lindsey, 77, since late Sunday night.

Police say Lindsey was last seen around 11 p.m. walking in the area of Nunley Drive and Kingsridge Road in Parkville, MD. Lindsey is from out of town and unfamiliar with the area. He may be confused.

Police say he was wearing the grey suit pictured below, as he was in town attending a wedding.

howard lindsey Critical Missing Man In Baltimore County

Police ask that if you see him, you call them immediately at 410-307-2020.

