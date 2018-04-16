BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have been searching for Howard Lindsey, 77, since late Sunday night.

Police say Lindsey was last seen around 11 p.m. walking in the area of Nunley Drive and Kingsridge Road in Parkville, MD. Lindsey is from out of town and unfamiliar with the area. He may be confused.

Police say he was wearing the grey suit pictured below, as he was in town attending a wedding.

Police ask that if you see him, you call them immediately at 410-307-2020.

