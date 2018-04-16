BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What started as a murder investigation, ended with a full on takedown of a deadly drug ring in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

On Monday, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office announced nearly a dozen arrests for hundreds of combined crimes.

Police say they were searching for a killer, and in the process, took down an entire drug ring.

One of the accused leaders was reportedly running the deadly business from prison.

Drugs, guns, and money. A deadly and illegal business on the streets of Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood now shut down.

“We were able to successfully take down a drug organization in the Patapsco/Brooklyn neighborhood,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Mosby announced the months-long investigation, which ended with 10 accused drug pushers locked up for hundreds of combined crimes.

Their alleged operation was uncovered while police searched for a killer in the 2016 murder of Jenna Manuel.

The 24-year-old was gunned down while sitting in her car with her 5-day-old baby next to her.

Investigators now believe Robert King pulled the trigger, even two years later, he couldn’t escape arrest.

“We will work backwards toward you,” Baltimore PD Deputy Commissioner Gary Tuggle said. “If you think that you’ve done this stuff and gotten away with it, we’re going to look at all the data we can, and it may be years from now, but we’re going to come back and get you.”

The state’s attorney’s office says King is linked to a Fentanyl dealing ring.

During the takedown, police discovered 300 grams of the deadly drug, $42,000, and illegal weapons.

A closed door combined effort of nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies that will now play out in criminal court.

“This is the kind of partnership that’s needed to progress our city,” Mosby said. “It’s happening. It may not happen overnight, and people may not see it, but it’s happening.”

Investigators say they do know the motive for the murder that launched this investigation, but they’re not revealing it yet.

The state’s attorney’s office says there is still one arrest to come.

