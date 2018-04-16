BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A deadly weekend in Baltimore ends with three people murdered in two separate killings in less than 15 hours.

One of the victims was a 65-year-old grandmother.

Monday, police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa toured the neighborhood where the shootings happened. While detectives aren’t saying much, including whether both separate scenes are connected, people in the area are on edge and fed up.

It was a deadly weekend on the streets of Allendale. Early Sunday morning, “Pinky” Louise Ruffin was sitting on her porch when she was hit at a home on West Mulberry Street.

A 22-year-old man was also killed. Just hours later, and blocks away, police say 24-year-old Jerod Watson” was shot near Normandy Avenue and West Franklin Street.

“It’s really sad that this has to keep happening like this,” resident Tasha Jerkins said. “When is it going to stop?”

Fed up and frustrated people in the area say they’ve had enough of the violence in the area.

“You can’t get away from it, because it’s everywhere,” Jerkins said.

Detectives aren’t saying much about the cases or if they could be connected. People are still on edge with the killer, or killers on the run, and hope to see even more patrols in the area.

“You need more police to patrol this area and more police presence,” one man said.

“We need them, we need the police, we need them,” Jerkins said.

The three murders are the 74th, 75th and 76th homicides in Baltimore so far in 2018.

Police are asking anyone with information about these homicides to call them at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

