LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
Filed Under:Local TV, Ravine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found alive in a ravine Monday morning after the man told authorities he had crashed there two days ago.

A group of contractors working for the Maryland State Highway Administration discovered the crash on Indian Head Highway, near 495, just after 8 a.m.

The crew went to check the guard rail in Oxon Hill, and noticed a car down the embankment.

They found a man, 41-year-old Gregory Eubanks, with the car, and he said he had been there for a couple of days.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Maryland State Police is currently investigating this crash.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch