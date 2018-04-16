BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found alive in a ravine Monday morning after the man told authorities he had crashed there two days ago.

A group of contractors working for the Maryland State Highway Administration discovered the crash on Indian Head Highway, near 495, just after 8 a.m.

The crew went to check the guard rail in Oxon Hill, and noticed a car down the embankment.

They found a man, 41-year-old Gregory Eubanks, with the car, and he said he had been there for a couple of days.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Maryland State Police is currently investigating this crash.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook