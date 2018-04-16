BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fierce weather rolled through Maryland overnight Sunday and Monday’s daylight revealed the damage from the storms.

The storm was so powerful, it likely woke some people up in the middle of the night. WJZ tracked the effects from Montgomery County to Baltimore City and over to Anne Arundel County.

The storm moved in Sunday and dropped up to three inches in some areas.

In Anne Arundel County, one family is counting their blessings. They told WJZ a backyard tree sliced through two rooms before it rested in their front yard.

“We’ve only been here for four months, we just bought the house. Kind of devastating,” Crownsville homeowner George Helfrick said.

The owners and children were at work and school Monday morning, but another member of the family was home.

“When I first saw it I was kind of scared,” daughter Shelby Faith said. “I was more worried about my dog because I knew my sisters were OK and mom and George were OK because they were all at work.”

The family said their dog was home, but because they shut the bedroom doors, she did not have access to those rooms, and that may have saved her life.

“We’re going to fix it, fix it and build it back,” wife Jenifer Faith said.

The homeowner said that his company paid for an extended stay hotel. They are now working with the insurance company to fix their home.

The Light City festivities went dim early as water from the Inner Harbor made its way up onto the promenade.

In Montgomery County, the Radisson hotel flooded. Fire officials say the storm drain couldn’t handle all the water that eventually made it into the Rockville hotel.

“They knocked on my door they said we have to get out of here,” a hotel guest said.

A fire official tweeted that the hotel was at 85 percent capacity and guests had to load on to tour buses and the county’s commuter buses.

The water has receded into its rightful place at the Inner Harbor.

