BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Service for the Penn Line for the MARC Train is currently suspended after a trespasser was struck by train Monday afternoon.

Transit officials say an Amtrak train struck a trespasser near Washington Union Station.

Service has been partially restored on the Penn Line between New Carrollton to Penn Station.

As of 5 p.m., there is no estimate for when service will be fully restored.

