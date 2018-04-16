WJZ WEATHER: Flood Warnings In Effect For Much Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
Filed Under:Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says she’ll be there.

Michael Cohen is under criminal investigation for personal business dealings and was ordered to appear in federal court Monday in New York to help answer questions about his law practice. He has denied wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Trump filed papers late Sunday asking a federal judge to block prosecutors from studying material seized in the raid until Cohen and the president have a chance to review them and argue which are subject to attorney-client privilege.

The raid sought information including on a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. Her lawyer says she’ll be in the courtroom Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch