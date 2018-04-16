BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a general one to over two inches of rain, which we needed, skies remain rather overcast and cooler temperatures are here for a while.

Our normal high is now up to a very pleasant 65 degrees, but we do not expect to achieve that anytime this week. A shower is possible on Thursday, but most of the week will be dry.

There will be some very chilly nights as well, and a few areas may get into the low or mid 30’s. No big warm-up is on tap for the next five days at least.

