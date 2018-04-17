BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and a woman have been charged after video of a road rage incident turned assault went viral on Facebook, Anne Arundel County Police say.

The argument started on Ritchie Highway when a driver claims a woman cut him off. What happened next was all caught on cell phone video.

The stunning video, which has been seen almost 600,000 times on Facebook, documents the victim’s verbal argument with an aggressive driver and his passenger before things got physical.

“It appears that both individuals tried to grab the phone from her, pushed her, shoved her when they were taking the phone. And then the male ultimately grabs the phone and throws it on the ground and stomps it with his foot,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Lt. Ryan Frashure.

The incident sparked along on Richie Highway in Arnold. The victim told police she was stopped at the red light when the other driver parked and started hitting and kicking her car.

That’s when police say the pair followed her home and tempers exploded.

The victim’s phone was smashed, but the video evidence survived. After being posted online, multiple people were able to identify 49-year-old Ethan Jones and 47-year-old Amanda Smith, who are both now facing assault charges.

“Certainly a very scary situation. This was a young girl that was driving by herself, and you never know whose going to be in another car,” Frashure said.

The victim who is in her early 20s is now recovering after a ruthless attack over the road.

Police credit the video with finding the suspects so quickly, but they don’t recommend recording people in these instances as they say it’s better to use your phone to call 911.

Jones turned himself into police, but he has apparently been receiving death threats online. A summons has been issued for his passenger, Smith.

