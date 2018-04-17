LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a man they believe to be endangered.

Baltimore County police are searching for William Sparrow Jr., 23, of Rosedale who was last seen leaving his home in the 6800 block of Fordcrest Road.

Detectives say Sparrow made comments to his mother that concerned her, before leaving the house around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say Sparrow is driving a white 2003 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland registration ‘8DE6333’ and calls to his cellphone have gone unanswered and the phone appears to be turned off.

Sparrow is about 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at the White Marsh Precinct at 410-887-5000 or by simply calling 9-1-1.

