BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fire officials rescued a man Tuesday morning after he fell into a hole while onboard a ship.

The Baltimore Fire Department says a man has been transported to the hospital after he fell into a hole while onboard a ship at the Dundalk Marine Terminal.

#BCFD Special Operations rescued a man from a ship at Dundalk Marine Terminal. The adult man fell into a hole while onboard and hurt his ankle-therefore making it difficult for him to walk. @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord He is being transported to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/ibrfQxAXkK — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) April 17, 2018

First responders say the man hurt his ankle and has difficulty walking.

