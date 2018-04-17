BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials say more than 4 million gallons (15 million liters) of sewage and rainwater overflowed into a river as rain inundated the sewer system.

The city’s Public Works department tells news outlets the sewage and rainwater mix was released Monday into the Jones Falls.

Overflows were designed into Baltimore’s sewage system over 100 years ago, but are now being eliminated as part of a consent decree seeking to improve the system and water quality. Work is scheduled to start this week.

Researchers tell The Baltimore Sun a study tracked 20 years of data to see how variables ranging from precipitation to road salt usage impacted stream health in Baltimore’s Gwynns Falls watershed. The study shows a trend of increasing precipitation that exacerbates stormwater runoff pollution and puts more pressure on sewage pipes.

