LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
Filed Under:Batlimore, buy house for cheap, Housing, low morgage, purchasing home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you think purchasing a home is not in your future, there are 20 U.S. cities where it’s affordable.

Despite the prices of homes increasing, wages remaining the same and more loan debt, Baltimore ranks as a top city to purchase a home, according to Gobankingrates.com.

Cleveland and Memphis also top the list.

An average monthly mortgage is $1,000 or less in these cities.

On the downside, all listed are known to have low wages, which means the cost of living is somewhat still pricey due to the steady economic rates.

In order to find out if your income will match the mortgage, the website Finder.com shows if the home would be a good purchase.

Another tool is limiting finances, not spending more than 28 percent of gross income on housing during the month.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch