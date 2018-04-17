BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have recovered the body of a boater who was reported missing Tuesday.

The Maryland Natural Resources police say the body of a missing boater has been recovered from the Chester River in Queen Anne’s County.

Body of missing boater on Chester River in Queen Anne's County has been recovered. It will be taken to the medical examiner's office in Baltimore for an autopsy. Details to come. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) April 17, 2018

Two other people were aboard the boat and called 911 just before 10 a.m. after the 69-year-old man slipped and fell off the boat, according to the Coast Guard. The others aboard were unable to maneuver the boat to help the man.

Crews from multiple agencies searched for the man for hours before spotting his body around 12:45 p.m.

“Cold waters are still present in the bay even though the air temperatures are warm,” said Lt. Justin Valentino, the command duty officer directing the search. “We always recommend that boaters wear their life jackets, even if they’re confident in their abilities and skills. Life jackets provide floatation, insulation and visibility for responders.”

Officials say the two other passengers on the vessel were unharmed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook