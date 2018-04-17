LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
Filed Under:Maryland Natural Resources Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have recovered the body of a boater who was reported missing Tuesday.

The Maryland Natural Resources police say the body of a missing boater has been recovered from the Chester River in Queen Anne’s County.

Two other people were aboard the boat and called 911 just before 10 a.m. after the 69-year-old man slipped and fell off the boat, according to the Coast Guard. The others aboard were unable to maneuver the boat to help the man.

Crews from multiple agencies searched for the man for hours before spotting his body around 12:45 p.m.

“Cold waters are still present in the bay even though the air temperatures are warm,” said Lt. Justin Valentino, the command duty officer directing the search. “We always recommend that boaters wear their life jackets, even if they’re confident in their abilities and skills. Life jackets provide floatation, insulation and visibility for responders.”

Officials say the two other passengers on the vessel were unharmed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch