Filed Under:Delta Airlines, Dulles Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Delta plane has made an emergency landing at an airport near D.C., after experiencing a landing gear issue.

WJLA reports that the plane landed at Dulles Airport after it left LaGuardia Aiprort with Richmond being the destination.

A Southwest Airlines jet also made an emergency landing at Philadelphia’s airport Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

