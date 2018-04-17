BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Don’t be surprised if you hear buzzing overhead at Light City as drones are once again part of the festival.

The Drone Prix course is set up on Rash Field, and pilots big and small are getting a chance to compete for real prizes as they fly through a tough obstacle course.

Maryland has about 30 professional drone pilots.

You don’t have to be a professional, however, to try the course on Saturday. All amateurs are invited to try out the course every night this week from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Last month, Austin Brown with Global Air Media held a workshop helping kids make and learn how to maneuver their own drones so they can compete this coming Saturday.

[Reporter: How difficult is this course for a drone novice?]

“It’s pretty difficult, as you can see a lot of obstacles around here, crafted by McCormack and Figg. It’s a pretty tight course, but the professionals can handle it,” Brown said. “The smaller the better. When you want to race through these things, you want to have as much room as you can because there were a lot of crashes on Saturday.”

The WJZ drone isn’t petite. But, our professional photographer, Alan Cork, gave it a try, and made it around once before crashing.

The good news is the WJZ drone damaged only its propellers.

Because of Sunday’s rain, the professionals will race again this Friday night. On Saturday, it’s amateur race time, and there are real prizes for the winners.

