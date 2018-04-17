BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tatyana McFadden has won her fifth women’s wheelchair race at the Boston Marathon.

The 28-year-old from Clarksville, Maryland crossed the finish line with an official time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds, making it the slowest winning time in 30 years.

The victory also gives McFadden a record-setting 22 victories in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

Speechless today!!! I can’t believe I won the @bostonmarathon @jhboston26 . Today’s condition was tough but I juat tried to keep it positive the whole way. Thank you everyone for the support for the last year. It’s incredible to be back 💙 pic.twitter.com/P8IN5D6IFz — Tatyana McFadden (@TatyanaMcFadden) April 16, 2018

McFadden won four straight Boston races from 2013 to 2016 before becoming injured and finishing fourth in 2017. She was hospitalized early in the year with life-threatening blood clots.

She also won this year’s women’s wheelchair race at the Chicago Marathon.

Other winners of the Boston Marathon include Desiree Linden who became the first American woman to win the race in 33 years. Linden finished in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds.

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi won the men’s race, becoming the first Japanese man to win the marathon in 31 years. This was his first major marathon win. He finished in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 58 seconds.

Marcel Hug from Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race. It was his fourth consecutive victory. He finished with an unofficial time of 1 hour, 46 minutes, 26 seconds.

