LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
Filed Under:Boston Marathon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tatyana McFadden has won her fifth women’s wheelchair race at the Boston Marathon.

The 28-year-old from Clarksville, Maryland crossed the finish line with an official time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds, making it the slowest winning time in 30 years.

The victory also gives McFadden a record-setting 22 victories in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

McFadden won four straight Boston races from 2013 to 2016 before becoming injured and finishing fourth in 2017. She was hospitalized early in the year with life-threatening blood clots.

She also won this year’s women’s wheelchair race at the Chicago Marathon.

Other winners of the Boston Marathon include Desiree Linden who became the first American woman to win the race in 33 years. Linden finished in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds.

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi won the men’s race, becoming the first Japanese man to win the marathon in 31 years. This was his first major marathon win. He finished in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 58 seconds.

Marcel Hug from Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race. It was his fourth consecutive victory. He finished with an unofficial time of 1 hour, 46 minutes, 26 seconds.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch