BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Board of Education has voted to make Verletta White the next superintendent.

White, who was appointed as interim superintendent, has deep roots in Baltimore dating back to her days as a student. The school system tweeted Tuesday night that White is a former BCPS student, teacher and principal.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said White has been offered a four-year contract.

Kamenetz issued the following statement:

“I am delighted that the Board of Education recognized the importance of creating stability for students, teachers and administrators. Superintendent White has dedicated her life to the Baltimore County Schools, and I look forward to continuing work with her.”

White replaces former superintendent S. Dallas Dance. Dance was indicted in January on four counts of perjury by a Baltimore County grand jury for allegedly failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income on his financial disclosures. The discrepancies are on his 2012, 2013, and 2015 Financial Disclosure Statements that were filed under oath.

Dance’s sentencing is set for Friday, Dance’s 38th birthday.

