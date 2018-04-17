BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Board of Education has voted to make Verletta White the next superintendent.

White, who was appointed as interim superintendent, has deep roots in Baltimore dating back to her days as a student. The school system tweeted Tuesday night that White is a former BCPS student, teacher and principal.

NEWS: The Board of Education of Baltimore County votes to appoint @VerlettaWhite permanent superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS graduate. BCPS teacher. BCPS principal. BCPS leader. And now, BCPS superintendent. pic.twitter.com/awCJj1YirY — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) April 18, 2018

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said White has been offered a four-year contract.

Kamenetz issued the following statement:

“I am delighted that the Board of Education recognized the importance of creating stability for students, teachers and administrators. Superintendent White has dedicated her life to the Baltimore County Schools, and I look forward to continuing work with her.”

White replaces former superintendent S. Dallas Dance. Dance was indicted in January on four counts of perjury by a Baltimore County grand jury for allegedly failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income on his financial disclosures. The discrepancies are on his 2012, 2013, and 2015 Financial Disclosure Statements that were filed under oath.

Dance’s sentencing is set for Friday, Dance’s 38th birthday.

