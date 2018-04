BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Individuals at a Queen Anne’s County high school have evacuated after officials discovered a threatening message.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office says people at Kent Island High School have been evacuated after a threatening message was discovered at the main campus of the school.

Authorities say they are evacuating the main campus and will scan the campus for potential threats.

This a developing story.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook