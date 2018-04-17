BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a disturbing video that appears to show several boys assaulting another boy against at Kent Island High School.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Department confirms they are investigating.

Sources tell WJZ the boys in question are members of the school’s lacrosse team.

The video that was shared online is sparking anger from parents.

In a statement to WJZ, Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson said that he doesn’t take the allegations lightly and his office is working with the sheriff’s office to investigate.

Richardson also said that the incident is shedding light on the issues of hazing and bullying.

