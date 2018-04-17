LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab

WJZ WEATHER: Freeze Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
By George Solis
Filed Under:Queen Anne's County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a disturbing video that appears to show several boys assaulting another boy against at Kent Island High School.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Department confirms they are investigating.

Sources tell WJZ the boys in question are members of the school’s lacrosse team.

The video that was shared online is sparking anger from parents.

In a statement to WJZ, Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson said that he doesn’t take the allegations lightly and his office is working with the sheriff’s office to investigate.

Richardson also said that the incident is shedding light on the issues of hazing and bullying.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch