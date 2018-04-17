LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “We Are All Great Mills.” Along with the Great Mills hornet mascot, that’s the slogan on the front of t-shirts being sold to support the Great Mills community.

According to the fundraising page, the class of 2020 at Chopticon High School in Saint Mary’s County wanted to help those affected by the deadly school shooting in March.

Each shirt costs $20 and the rest of the schools in the county are listed on the back. All of the proceeds go to the school board in an effort to help with school safety. So far, they’ve sold over 300 shirts and raised more than $3,000.

The students ask that if you purchase a shirt, you wear it on May 18 to show unity in the community.

T-shirts can be purchased here.

