Prince George's County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Seven students at a Maryland elementary school reportedly cut themselves before spring break, according to school officials.

WUSA9 says that seven students at William Paca Elementary School took blades out of pencil sharpeners and cut themselves at school.

Prince Georges County school officials say that a crisis team came to the school and worked with the families involved.

It’s unclear if the students were taken to the hospital or how severe the injuries are.

The incident may have been bullying related, according to reports.

