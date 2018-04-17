BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Tax Day may be deemed as a negative for many but there are some pros to the popular day. Below is a list of places offering deals and freebies.
Applebee’s
Applebee’s Dollarita isn’t necessarily for Tax Day but it’s a deal that may be appealing to some who want to de-stress after finishing their taxes.
Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese is offering a buy one, get one offer on cheese pizzas from Tuesday through Thursday.
Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub from Wednesday through Friday with the purchase of another medium or large sub, chips and drink.
Hooters
Hooters is offering free kids meals, for children under 12, with a purchase of $10 or more from a tax-paying adult at participating locations nationwide.
Noodles & Co.
Noodles & Co. will offer $4 off orders of $10 or more through Wednesday. The deal is for online orders only, and customers should use the tax code TAXDAY18.
Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness is offering a free massage courtesy of HydroMassage through Sunday.
Potbelly
Anyone who downloads the app for Potbelly Sandwich Shops and joins its Potbelly Perks program gets a free sandwich. Those already enrolled in the program will find a buy-one, get one-free sandwich offer loaded on their app to use on Tax Day.
Sonic
Sonic is offering half-priced cheeseburgers on Tuesday at participating locations. Of course, tax is not included.
Quiznos
Quiznos is offering a discount of 10.40 percent from any purchase, including catering, on Tuesday. The company said customers who download its loyalty app will also receive a free four-inch sub sandwich.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook