BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Tax Day may be deemed as a negative for many but there are some pros to the popular day. Below is a list of places offering deals and freebies.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Dollarita isn’t necessarily for Tax Day but it’s a deal that may be appealing to some who want to de-stress after finishing their taxes.

We interrupt this timeline for an

important announcement. *****The DOLLARITA is back.****** That is all. Back to your regularly scheduled tweets. pic.twitter.com/jdsjiahlli — Applebee's (@Applebees) April 1, 2018

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a buy one, get one offer on cheese pizzas from Tuesday through Thursday.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub from Wednesday through Friday with the purchase of another medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Tomorrow is Tax Day. You deserve a little payback. pic.twitter.com/ejmxx3PFCC — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) April 16, 2018

Hooters

Hooters is offering free kids meals, for children under 12, with a purchase of $10 or more from a tax-paying adult at participating locations nationwide.

Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co. will offer $4 off orders of $10 or more through Wednesday. The deal is for online orders only, and customers should use the tax code TAXDAY18.

$4 off any online order of $10 or more, starting today. Use the code TAXDAY18 at checkout between now and 4/18/18. Don't worry, you don't have to claim this as income. pic.twitter.com/XV3NEI8Kbh — Noodles & Company (@noodlescompany) April 11, 2018

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is offering a free massage courtesy of HydroMassage through Sunday.

Potbelly

Anyone who downloads the app for Potbelly Sandwich Shops and joins its Potbelly Perks program gets a free sandwich. Those already enrolled in the program will find a buy-one, get one-free sandwich offer loaded on their app to use on Tax Day.

Sonic

Sonic is offering half-priced cheeseburgers on Tuesday at participating locations. Of course, tax is not included.

Quiznos

Quiznos is offering a discount of 10.40 percent from any purchase, including catering, on Tuesday. The company said customers who download its loyalty app will also receive a free four-inch sub sandwich.

