LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have moved their game Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles to 1:10 p.m. in anticipation of inclement weather later that night.

The Tigers say they consulted with the Orioles and Major League Baseball. The game was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Detroit had two games in a home series against the New York Yankees postponed last weekend. Now the Yankees have to come back to Detroit for a doubleheader in June.

This week is the only scheduled visit to Detroit for the Orioles.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch