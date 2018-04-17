BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Towson University announced Tuesday its new science building will be finished by August 2020.

Students can look forward to built-in teaching and research laboratories. Fifty classrooms will be available, including outdoor classrooms. In addition, students spaces and lecture halls will be accessible.

The cost of the building is $180 million.

science-rendering-interior1-m Interior of the new science center

There will be a ceremony to celebrate the project, which will include speakers and a public announcement of all the building upgrades and how it will benefit students.

The event will take place April 17, at 10:30 a.m until 11:30 a.m at the top floor of Glen Garage, Cross Campus Drive.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook