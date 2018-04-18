GLEN BURNIE (WJZ) — Another road rage incident was reported along Ritchie Highway in Anne Arundel County Sunday.

It comes only days after a Facebook video of another road rage incident in the same county went viral over the weekend.

According county police, a woman drove herself to the Eastern District police station to report a road rage incident around 5:12 p.m.

The woman told police when she was driving on Route 100 and Oakwood Road, a drive in a black Dodge cut her off and pointed a gun at her.

The victim got the suspect’s license plate information before the Dodge exited onto Route 2.

When officers responded to the suspect’s address, no one was home and no vehicle was outside.

On Monday, detectives went back out to the home and saw the suspect vehicle park at a nearby residence.

A search warrant was issued for the car and officers recovered a loaded .9mm Ruger handgun inside. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

The suspect turned himself into police on Tuesday. He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and handgun violations.

Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Timothy Patrick McGarrahan of Millersville, Md.

