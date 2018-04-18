LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Watch: Labs At Light City
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating reports of neglect of a dozen horses and ponies in Maryland.

The investigation began Tuesday, when the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about horses being neglected in 14400 block of Old Frederick Rd., in Rocky Ridge.

Multiple horses and ponies were found on the property, along with other animals. 12 equines were “voluntarily relinquished” and sent to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, Inc., a volunteer-based, animal welfare organization.

No charges have been filed at this time, but Animal Control is still gathering facts and other information in this case.

“We thank everyone for their expressions of concern for the animals that are involved with this complaint,” said Animal Control Division Director Linda Shea said in a release. “We are working with law enforcement authorities and local veterinarians to make sure the animals are receiving proper care at this time.”

