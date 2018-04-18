BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is set to spend more than eight years in prison for two armed robberies last year.

Sean Shorb was sentenced to 100 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for Hobbs Act robbery.

The plea agreement shows that Shorb robbed two businesses in Frederick in March 2017.

During the first robbery, Shorb walked into a fast food restaurant on Thomas Johnson Dr., pointed a gun at an employee, and said he would shoot the employee unless he got money.

Four days later, Shorb walked into a convenience store on Amber Dr., and again pointed a gun at an employee.

Police were able to identify Shorb as a suspect in these robberies after red light camera footage showed Shorb’s vehicle fleeing from one of the robberies.

An officer later tried to stop Shorb for speeding, but he fled from the officer. Shorb was later taken into custody, and police say he admitted to the robberies.

Shorb said he tossed the gun used in the robberies into a sewer in Baltimore.

